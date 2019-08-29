Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|40.75
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.46
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Central Securities Corp. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Central Securities Corp. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 62.13% respectively. Insiders owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.
