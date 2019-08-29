Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 30 40.75 N/A -1.34 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.46 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Central Securities Corp. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Central Securities Corp. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 62.13% respectively. Insiders owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.