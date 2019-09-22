Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 30 42.04 N/A -1.34 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 41 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Central Securities Corp. and Noah Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Central Securities Corp. and Noah Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 69.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 79.4% respectively. Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 46.53%. Comparatively, 84.6% are Noah Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. had bullish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats Central Securities Corp.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.