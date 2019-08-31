Central Securities Corp. (CET) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|40.98
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Central Securities Corp. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 0% respectively. Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.53%. Insiders Competitively, held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year Central Securities Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.
