Central Securities Corp. (CET) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 30 40.98 N/A -1.34 0.00 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Central Securities Corp. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 0% respectively. Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.53%. Insiders Competitively, held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Central Securities Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.