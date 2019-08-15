Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Comparison side by side

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 29 40.33 N/A -1.34 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.48 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Central Securities Corp. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Central Securities Corp. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Central Securities Corp. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.87% and 58.08%. Insiders owned roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. was more bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.