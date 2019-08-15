Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Comparison side by side

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|40.33
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.48
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Central Securities Corp. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Central Securities Corp. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Central Securities Corp. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.87% and 58.08%. Insiders owned roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. was more bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.