Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 30 42.49 N/A -1.34 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 30 1.55 N/A 0.10 279.10

In table 1 we can see Central Securities Corp. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Central Securities Corp. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 61.29% and its average price target is $37.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares and 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares. About 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. has stronger performance than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Central Securities Corp.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.