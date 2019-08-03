Central Securities Corp. (CET) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Contrasting side by side

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 29 40.09 N/A -1.34 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Central Securities Corp. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Central Securities Corp. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.53%. Competitively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.