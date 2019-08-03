Central Securities Corp. (CET) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Contrasting side by side

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|40.09
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Central Securities Corp. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Central Securities Corp. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.53%. Competitively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
