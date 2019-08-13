Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) Contrasting side by side

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|40.59
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Central Securities Corp. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Central Securities Corp. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 7.45% respectively. Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.53%. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
For the past year Central Securities Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.
