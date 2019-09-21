Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|41.78
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|42
|3.02
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Central Securities Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Central Securities Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Central Securities Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Central Securities Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s average target price is $46, while its potential upside is 2.22%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares and 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.53%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats Central Securities Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.
