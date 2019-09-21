Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 30 41.78 N/A -1.34 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.02 N/A 3.34 13.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Central Securities Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Central Securities Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Central Securities Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s average target price is $46, while its potential upside is 2.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares and 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.53%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Central Securities Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.