Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|40.09
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Central Securities Corp. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Central Securities Corp. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.87% and 24.28%. About 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. has stronger performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
