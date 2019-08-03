Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 29 40.09 N/A -1.34 0.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Central Securities Corp. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Central Securities Corp. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.87% and 24.28%. About 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. has stronger performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.