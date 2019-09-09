Central Securities (CET) Stock Value Rose While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Cut Stake; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Has Increased Its Holding

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 32,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.3. About 16.92 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner, Coalition of Investors Secure Commitment from Wells Fargo to Review and Report on Busines; 06/04/2018 – BOAZ ENERGY FILES FOR IPO VIA WELLS FARGO, GS, UBS; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 6,013 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. Diversified Trust Company invested in 0.02% or 13,307 shares. Gradient Invs reported 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Raymond James Financial Ser Inc reported 101,760 shares. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.02% or 447,821 shares. 4,000 are owned by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 21,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore Il, Illinois-based fund reported 9,020 shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc reported 0.02% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Moreover, 1607 Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 357,501 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 23 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% or 5,650 shares. Round Table Services Llc holds 7,717 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 42,696 shares to 64,628 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Select Tax (NYSE:NXR) by 29,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,500 shares to 57,065 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 4,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,053 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

