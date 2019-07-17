Central Securities (CET) Shares Rose While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Cut Position by $1.02 Million; City Holding Co (CHCO) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Increased Stake by $717,364 as Stock Rose

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in City Holding Co (CHCO) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 9,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,342 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 100,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in City Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 49,725 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has risen 7.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 26/03/2018 – St. Pete mayor calls for divesting city holdings in gun firms; 17/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE US$147.69 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 16/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSES TO CONDUCT AN INTERNATIONAL OFFERING OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Future City Holding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTCY); 28/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE PAYABLE IN CONNECTION WITH NOTES ISSUE, WILL BE ABOUT US$98.91 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – CONTRACTED SALES OF HK$12,026 MLN FOR YEAR OF FY2017/18; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: May Reallocate the Use of the Proceeds for Different Uses; 25/05/2018 – COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD – WILL NO LONGER BE ACQUIRING 51-PERCENT-STAKE IN UBER’S UNIT IN SINGAPORE, LION CITY HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING CO CHCO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $72

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 4,129 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 10.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold CHCO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 11.14 million shares or 1.76% less from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Ameriprise Fincl holds 110,342 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 6,200 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 1.71 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,248 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). 11,277 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Sei has invested 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Northern invested in 471,703 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.08% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) or 1,193 shares. Walthausen Com Llc has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Since April 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $41,544 activity. 137 City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) shares with value of $10,673 were bought by HYLTON TRACY W II.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 532,669 shares to 381,573 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 135,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,021 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).

More notable recent City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ambarella Inc (AMBA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Horizon’s Ratings Affirmed by Moody’s, Outlook Stable – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “City Holding Company Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Plan – Business Wire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fifth Third to Reduce Jobs and Branches Post MB Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Buy Fidelity Southern for $750.7M – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “These 4 funds launched before the Great Depression still deliver for investors – MarketWatch” on January 09, 2017. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wilmot H. Kidd IV Elected to the Board of Directors of Central Securities Corporation – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AmpliPhi Biosciences to Participate in the BIO-Europe 2017 Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: October 31, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 12,244 shares. 4,000 are held by Columbia Asset Mgmt. 1607 Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp has 357,501 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Css Limited Liability Com Il invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Raymond James Services Advsr Inc holds 101,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 3 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 29,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Mkts accumulated 33,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 32,839 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Enterprise Finance reported 10,134 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 29,342 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 163,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jbf Incorporated owns 25,000 shares.