Central Securities (CET) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Value Rose While Patten Group Has Upped Stake

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 2,178 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 191,097 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 17/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA TO INVEST $90M MORE IN INDIA IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Backs FY18 View; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZ REGULATORY SUBMISSION IN JAPAN FOR FORXIGA; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 03/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Toyota Trade Actively; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Terranova Trial Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase Three Trial; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Sma; 13/03/2018 – AVILLION SAYS NO FINANCIAL TERMS ARE DISCLOSED

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) by 325,546 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 16,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 9,490 shares. Landscape Cap Management Lc holds 0.02% or 7,534 shares in its portfolio. 1607 Capital owns 357,501 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 0% or 63,192 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 13,307 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 47,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & owns 447,821 shares. Css Limited Il has invested 0.06% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 32,839 were reported by Institute For Wealth Ltd Company. Bulldog Invsts Limited Liability Corp stated it has 344,881 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp owns 23,223 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 364 shares. Jbf Capital Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 163,065 shares.

