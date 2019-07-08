Central Securities (CET) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $776.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 22,358 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 10.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.87M, up from 338,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $136.51. About 10.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,000 shares to 26,518 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 82,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp reported 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Guggenheim Cap Llc invested in 19,351 shares. Enterprise Ser accumulated 10,134 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Roberts Glore Inc Il owns 0.16% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 9,020 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Co has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Columbia Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 4,000 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 12,244 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 163,065 shares. 5,650 are held by Bancshares Of America De. 47,529 are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Bulldog Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.39% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Geode Capital Lc owns 96,316 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue invested in 0.02% or 9,481 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,458 shares. 33,333 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And.

More recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Appointment of President – Business Wire” on March 21, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: November 02, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 9.20 million shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 2.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,738 shares. Glovista Lc accumulated 0.13% or 3,600 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 2.26 million shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.18% or 143,427 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company reported 24.26 million shares stake. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harbour Invest Ltd Liability holds 76,163 shares. Sonata Grp holds 1.96% or 22,313 shares. Zevin Asset owns 7,284 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Trust reported 164,173 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. International Ltd Ca holds 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 117,422 shares. Security State Bank Of So Dak has 2.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,792 shares. Hitchwood Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.00M shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Partner Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.22% or 8,978 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Microsoft Avoid Apple’s and Amazon’s $1 Trillion Trap? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will a Super Card Release in July Reignite Growth in Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

