Central Securities (CET) Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Trimmed Position; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Ellington Management Group Lifted by $3.46 Million Its Holding

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 352,344 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75 million, down from 421,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $812.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 22,860 shares traded or 15.93% up from the average. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 208.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 51,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $113.64. About 724,036 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Co invested in 0.42% or 29,818 shares. Moreover, Css Ltd Il has 0.06% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Walleye Trading Ltd Com has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 4.1% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Fin Architects Incorporated holds 0.05% or 8,428 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 110,807 shares. Shaker Financial Serv Limited Liability Company reported 215,166 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Neville Rodie Shaw invested in 25,925 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Manhattan Company reported 21,770 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Co owns 32,739 shares. Zuckerman Investment Group Lc owns 27,789 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 31,560 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel, California-based fund reported 13,015 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability owns 25,581 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund by 645,775 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $26.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) by 37,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Roberts Glore And Il has 3,465 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Leavell Investment holds 0.34% or 31,747 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.4% or 8,745 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 85,100 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 143,649 were accumulated by Cibc World. Tctc Limited Company has invested 0.38% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 174,685 were accumulated by Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Corp. 18,775 are held by Old Bankshares In. Park Corporation Oh reported 12,223 shares. Mairs & Power Inc has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 8,000 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa owns 0.31% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 14,025 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 26,530 shares to 16,600 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 37,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,800 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

