Central Securities (CET) Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Increased Its United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) Position by $2.87 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 205,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 838,386 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96 million, up from 633,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 16,147 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 352,344 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 421,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.37 million market cap company. It closed at $31.33 lastly. It is down 13.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested in 116,882 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 35,392 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 253,356 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 32,300 shares. Aperio Gp owns 4,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Com owns 18,406 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 774 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 7,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 1,483 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company invested in 7,208 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Com reported 26,081 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 33,495 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Pcl has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 128,100 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. 12,700 shares were bought by Hogan Michael, worth $140,880 on Monday, August 5. Shares for $9,193 were bought by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27. Shares for $19,964 were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F on Friday, August 16. On Monday, August 5 the insider MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155. St John Scott bought 4,258 shares worth $50,216. The insider Maroney Patrick bought $35,250.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $569.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 425,742 shares to 529,800 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 18,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,639 shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q1-2019 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WISeKey Records H1 Net Income of $21.8 Million Bolstered by Company Cybersecurity/IoT Refocus – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “F1: Ferrariâ€™s (NYSE:RACE) Tifosi Jubilant, Leclerc on the Pole at Monza – Live Trading News” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Noble Corporation plc To Present At The Pareto Securities Oil & Offshore Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “F1: Ferrariâ€™s (NYSE:RACE) Friday at Singapore – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 84,840 shares to 363,804 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) by 42,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc..