Central Securities (CET) Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Cut Its Holding by $2.06 Million; Qci Asset Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.54 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 352,344 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 421,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 11,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 216,638 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.02 million, down from 228,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 33,333 shares. Bulldog Ltd Liability reported 359,919 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0% or 95,251 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0% or 15,439 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Shaker Financial Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 215,166 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) for 10,470 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 13,015 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,581 shares. 8,354 were reported by Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited invested in 8,458 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,818 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fin has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) by 392,500 shares to 523,084 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 84,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Llc Ca has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 3.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpas Strategies Limited invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Truepoint Inc reported 9,989 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 3.89% or 939,878 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 29,896 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.27% or 44,489 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital Inc reported 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blair William & Il invested in 4.09M shares. 12,525 were reported by Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Llc. 309,625 were accumulated by Parus Finance (Uk). Stillwater Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 657,704 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Horan Cap Advisors Limited Liability has invested 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weiss Multi holds 185,000 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,185 shares to 110,867 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.