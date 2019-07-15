Central Securities Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $5.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; As American Tower (AMT) Share Value Rose, Halsey Associates Has Lowered Its Position by $308,502

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 7.56 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 14/05/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 57,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $211.04. About 615,540 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Another trade for 51,203 shares valued at $8.45M was sold by Bartlett Thomas A. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc owns 0.24% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,662 shares. Lourd Lc reported 1,476 shares. Mar Vista Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.29 million shares. 302 are held by Moody Retail Bank Trust Division. Fairfield Bush & Com stated it has 1,034 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Accuvest Advisors stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Interest Gp reported 175,612 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability Corp stated it has 54,247 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Paradigm Financial Advisors Lc holds 4,517 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Crestwood Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 4,025 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 3.56M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Spectrum Grp Inc Inc invested in 145 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Lp reported 1.8% stake. 120,519 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 120,023 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 64,094 shares. Rothschild Partners Limited Liability Company holds 103,046 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 1.54 million shares. Aldebaran invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 55,113 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has 536,937 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Lafayette Invests reported 12,225 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 9,021 shares. Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 1.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 2.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lynch And Associate In stated it has 27,673 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

