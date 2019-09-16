Central Secs Com (CET) Valuation Rose While Bulldog Investors Lifted Position; Shareholder Lakewood Capital Management LP Increased Facebook (FB) Position

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 15,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 359,919 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, up from 344,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 3,312 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 188,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 720,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.01 million, up from 532,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $186.14. About 3.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI; 20/03/2018 – FTC to question Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Defends Montanans’ Privacy, Holds Facebook Accountable for Breach of Trust; 20/03/2018 – Facebook said Monday it was hiring a digital forensic firm to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica. By Tuesday morning, Facebook’s audit had already hit a roadblock; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Says People Can Pledge to Match Donations to Their Nonprofit Fundraiser; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Facebook and the Fed; 26/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Launches Facebook Probe with Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs – March 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much The rules may impact user growth in Europe, but otherwise Facebook doesn’t seem worried

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard World Dividend & Income (LOR) by 131,054 shares to 239,689 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 181,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,961 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd Ii (HIX).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 265,402 shares to 322,938 shares, valued at $42.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 614,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,169 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

