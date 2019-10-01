Central Secs Com (CET) Shareholder Bulldog Investors Upped Its Holding; Glenview Capital Management Holding in Flex LTD (FLEX) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 15,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 359,919 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, up from 344,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 1,659 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 19.33 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.97 million, down from 20.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 1.35 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Synthes, Inc.- Flex Arm Product Usage: The Synthes Flex Arm is a component of the Synthes Minimally Invasive Su; 15/05/2018 – Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING 002384.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE FLEX LTD’S MULTEK, INCLUDING 11 FIRMS, FOR ABOUT $292.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market l Technavio; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018 (FLEX); 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol; 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Pnc Financial Group Inc owns 26,871 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Cap Lp has 0.16% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 82,058 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt reported 156,470 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt LP reported 17.75M shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 24,379 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.03 million shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 5.06 million shares. Hanson Doremus Investment holds 0.37% or 121,735 shares. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,482 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 9.94 million shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 3,825 shares. Int invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Virtu Financial Ltd accumulated 39,829 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Mgmt invested 0.42% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 626,965 shares to 5.90 million shares, valued at $94.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 18,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com holds 15,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 27,789 are owned by Zuckerman Inv Group Inc Ltd Llc. Citigroup invested in 0% or 28 shares. City Of London Inv Management Limited holds 0.03% or 13,900 shares. 13,307 were reported by Diversified. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Stifel Finance holds 0% or 38,871 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 0.22% stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 12,244 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). First Manhattan invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 6,880 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 33,333 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 157,703 shares.

