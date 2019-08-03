Central Secs Com (CET) Shareholder Bulldog Investors Has Lowered Stake by $5.67 Million as Valuation Rose; German American Bancorp (GABC) Position Held by Champlain Investment Partners Llc

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 28,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.38 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in German American Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 28,891 shares traded. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 15.51% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 28/03/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN – MICHAEL BECKWITH, PRESIDENT & CEO OF FIRST SECURITY, WILL ASSUME NEWLY ESTABLISHED ROLE OF KENTUCKY DIVISIONAL PRESIDENT; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – AFTER DEAL COMPLETION, ANTICIPATED THAT A BOARD MEMBER OF FIRST SECURITY WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF GERMAN AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, & FIRST SECURITY, REPORT MERGER PACT; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE; 21/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Announces Completion of 5 Branch Network Purchase; 30/04/2018 – German American Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 13/04/2018 – German American Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 German American Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 202,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 344,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, down from 547,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 6,378 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) by 331,501 shares to 673,877 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 25,925 were accumulated by Neville Rodie And Shaw. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 33,333 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Stifel holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 29,290 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc accumulated 21,797 shares. Citigroup accumulated 23 shares. Enterprise Financial Service invested in 0.06% or 10,134 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel accumulated 13,015 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 9,482 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 447,821 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co accumulated 19,351 shares. Moreover, Round Table Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 45 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $688,182 activity. Snowden Raymond Ward also bought $2,098 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares. 168 shares were bought by Fine Marc D, worth $5,001. KLEM U BUTCH also bought $3,509 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares. On Monday, July 15 the insider KELLY JASON M bought $20,005. On Wednesday, May 15 Ramsey Chris A bought $2,121 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) or 73 shares. $2,107 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares were bought by Bawel Zachary W.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 623,280 shares to 417,950 shares, valued at $39.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 7,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,585 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).