Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Since Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 94 2.86 N/A 4.61 19.78

Demonstrates Central Puerto S.A. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Central Puerto S.A. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Central Puerto S.A.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

Central Puerto S.A. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

On the other hand, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 5.83% and its average target price is $97.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. shares and 87.8% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares. About 0.06% of Central Puerto S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A. was less bullish than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Central Puerto S.A.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.