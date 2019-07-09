Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.72 Dominion Energy Inc. 75 4.56 N/A 2.17 34.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Central Puerto S.A. and Dominion Energy Inc. Dominion Energy Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Central Puerto S.A. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Central Puerto S.A.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Dominion Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

Central Puerto S.A. and Dominion Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Dominion Energy Inc. 1 4 1 2.17

Competitively the consensus price target of Dominion Energy Inc. is $76.5, which is potential -2.12% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Central Puerto S.A. and Dominion Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.29% and 60.5%. 0.06% are Central Puerto S.A.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Dominion Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. -10.54% -6.45% -27.98% -22.75% -39.64% -13.26% Dominion Energy Inc. 0.65% -3.1% 1.42% 2.82% 15.66% 3.96%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A. had bearish trend while Dominion Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Dominion Energy Inc. beats Central Puerto S.A.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.