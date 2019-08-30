Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98 CMS Energy Corporation 57 2.56 N/A 2.10 27.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Central Puerto S.A. and CMS Energy Corporation. CMS Energy Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Central Puerto S.A. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Central Puerto S.A.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Central Puerto S.A. and CMS Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Central Puerto S.A. and CMS Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00 CMS Energy Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

$7.5 is Central Puerto S.A.’s average price target while its potential upside is 145.90%. Meanwhile, CMS Energy Corporation’s average price target is $60.25, while its potential downside is -4.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Central Puerto S.A. looks more robust than CMS Energy Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Central Puerto S.A. and CMS Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.29% and 95.6% respectively. 0.06% are Central Puerto S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of CMS Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11% CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than CMS Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors CMS Energy Corporation beats Central Puerto S.A.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.