Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A)

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98 Clearway Energy Inc. 15 3.09 N/A 0.06 306.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Central Puerto S.A. and Clearway Energy Inc. Clearway Energy Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Central Puerto S.A. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Central Puerto S.A.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Clearway Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Central Puerto S.A. and Clearway Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Central Puerto S.A. and Clearway Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.29% and 84.8%. Central Puerto S.A.’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11% Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Clearway Energy Inc.

Summary

Clearway Energy Inc. beats Central Puerto S.A. on 9 of the 10 factors.