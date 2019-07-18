Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Reaches $9.14 After 6.00% Down Move; First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 109 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 92 reduced and sold their holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 115.65 million shares, up from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Industrial Realty Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 75 Increased: 72 New Position: 37.

The stock of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 87,830 shares traded. Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) has declined 39.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CEPU News: 21/03/2018 – Central Puerto Announces the Approval of the Commercial Operation as Combined Cycle of Central Térmica Vuelta de Obligado (779 MW); 12/03/2018 Central Puerto: Power Capacity Expansion and Strong Cash Flow Generation; 28/04/2018 – Central Puerto Files the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Central Puerto: Strengthened Portfolio and US$ 545 Million Additional Cash Flow from FONINVEMEM Receivables; 21/03/2018 – Central Puerto Announces the Approval of the Commercial Operation as Combined Cycle of Central Térmica Vuelta de Obligado (779The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.37B company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $8.59 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CEPU worth $82.08M less.

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public clients in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm generates power through thermal, gas, and wind power plants with a total installed capacity of 3,791 MW. It has a 1.97 P/E ratio. It also delivers steam to private clients through cogeneration cycles.

Analysts await Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 36.97% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.19 per share. CEPU’s profit will be $112.25M for 3.05 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Central Puerto S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 257.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FR’s profit will be $53.12M for 22.46 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 31.49 P/E ratio. It makes investments in industrial properties.