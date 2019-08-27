Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Reaches $3.27 Low on Aug, 27; Photronics (PLAB) Shorts Up By 1.11%

The stock of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) reached all time low today, Aug, 27 and still has $3.07 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.27 share price. This indicates more downside for the $506.40 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.07 PT is reached, the company will be worth $30.38 million less. The stock decreased 7.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 422,712 shares traded. Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) has declined 18.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CEPU News: 14/05/2018 – Central Puerto: Strengthened Portfolio and US$ 545 Million Additional Cash Flow from FONINVEMEM Receivables; 21/03/2018 – Central Puerto Announces the Approval of the Commercial Operation as Combined Cycle of Central Térmica Vuelta de Obligado (779; 21/03/2018 – Central Puerto Announces the Approval of the Commercial Operation as Combined Cycle of Central Térmica Vuelta de Obligado (779 MW); 12/03/2018 Central Puerto: Power Capacity Expansion and Strong Cash Flow Generation; 28/04/2018 – Central Puerto Files the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) had an increase of 1.11% in short interest. PLAB’s SI was 1.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.11% from 1.52M shares previously. With 387,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s short sellers to cover PLAB’s short positions. The SI to Photronics Inc’s float is 2.35%. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 63,694 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,250 activity. JORDAN JOHN P bought $9,250 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $624.05 million. The firm offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays , as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It has a 16.56 P/E ratio. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold Photronics, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc owns 1,400 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 0.02% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Dorsey Wright & Associate invested in 757 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 3.98M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 94,187 shares. Legal & General Group Public Llc accumulated 157,848 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 22,752 shares. 570,677 are held by Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Company. Needham Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 567,500 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 200 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Qs Investors Llc reported 1,000 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 373,061 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 26,357 shares.

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public clients in Argentina. The company has market cap of $506.40 million. The firm generates power through thermal, gas, and wind power plants with a total installed capacity of 3,791 MW. It has a 0.7 P/E ratio. It also delivers steam to private clients through cogeneration cycles.