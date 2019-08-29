Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Reaches $2.97 After 6.00% Down Move; Cass Information Systems (CASS)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s down -5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 48 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 38 cut down and sold positions in Cass Information Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 7.22 million shares, down from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cass Information Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 33 Increased: 34 New Position: 14.

The stock of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 529,664 shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) has declined 18.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $454.59 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $2.79 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CEPU worth $27.28 million less.

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public clients in Argentina. The company has market cap of $454.59 million. The firm generates power through thermal, gas, and wind power plants with a total installed capacity of 3,791 MW. It has a 0.64 P/E ratio. It also delivers steam to private clients through cogeneration cycles.

More notable recent Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Argentine Stocks Bounced Back on Thursday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 10,019 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) has declined 8.87% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 14/05/2018 – CASS EXPECTS CHINA GDP TO GROW ABOUT 6.7% IN 2018: SEC. NEWS; 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cass Information Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASS); 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q Rev $36M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Cass Information; 10/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Cass Information Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CHINA CASS EXPECTS 1Q GDP GROWTH AT 6.8%: SEC. NEWS

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc. holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. for 80,829 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 1.14 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverbridge Partners Llc has 0.33% invested in the company for 363,139 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12,484 shares.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $731.86 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 24.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.