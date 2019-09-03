Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Reaches $2.56 After 3.00% Down Move; Perigon Wealth Management Cut By $385,560 Its Honeywell International (HON) Position

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 21.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,268 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 8,479 shares with $1.45M value, down from 10,747 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $114.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 997,516 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off

The stock of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 700,047 shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) has declined 18.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CEPU News: 21/03/2018 – Central Puerto Announces the Approval of the Commercial Operation as Combined Cycle of Central Térmica Vuelta de Obligado (779 MW); 12/03/2018 Central Puerto: Power Capacity Expansion and Strong Cash Flow Generation; 21/03/2018 – Central Puerto Announces the Approval of the Commercial Operation as Combined Cycle of Central Térmica Vuelta de Obligado (779; 28/04/2018 – Central Puerto Files the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Central Puerto: Strengthened Portfolio and US$ 545 Million Additional Cash Flow from FONINVEMEM ReceivablesThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $469.41M company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $2.48 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CEPU worth $14.08M less.

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public clients in Argentina. The company has market cap of $469.41 million. The firm generates power through thermal, gas, and wind power plants with a total installed capacity of 3,791 MW. It has a 0.55 P/E ratio. It also delivers steam to private clients through cogeneration cycles.

More notable recent Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Argentine Stocks Bounced Back on Thursday – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 1.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CEPU’s profit will be $218.20 million for 0.54 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Central Puerto S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 561.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 100,000 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma invested 0.78% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Edgemoor Investment Advsr invested in 1,373 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited stated it has 4,068 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Griffin Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 44,571 shares. 44,495 were accumulated by Greenwood Capital Associates Limited Liability Corporation. 6,077 were reported by Telemus Limited Liability. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 27,089 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Parkside Fincl Fincl Bank stated it has 1,586 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 36,500 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 36,774 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 14.20% above currents $164.03 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (IEI) stake by 4,714 shares to 8,291 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500) stake by 2,620 shares and now owns 9,228 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV) was raised too.