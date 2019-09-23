Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Comparison side by side

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98 Xcel Energy Inc. 59 2.91 N/A 2.51 23.78

Table 1 highlights Central Puerto S.A. and Xcel Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Xcel Energy Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Central Puerto S.A. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Central Puerto S.A.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Xcel Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Central Puerto S.A. and Xcel Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Xcel Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Central Puerto S.A. has a 138.85% upside potential and an average price target of $7.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.4% of Xcel Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.06% are Central Puerto S.A.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11% Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A. was less bullish than Xcel Energy Inc.

Summary

Xcel Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Central Puerto S.A.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.