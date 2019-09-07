Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Comparing side by side

Since Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98 Spark Energy Inc. 10 0.37 N/A 0.30 36.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Central Puerto S.A. and Spark Energy Inc. Spark Energy Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Central Puerto S.A. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Central Puerto S.A.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Spark Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 0.8%

Analyst Ratings

Central Puerto S.A. and Spark Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Spark Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Central Puerto S.A.’s upside potential is 157.73% at a $7.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Spark Energy Inc. is $10, which is potential 5.93% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Central Puerto S.A. appears more favorable than Spark Energy Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Central Puerto S.A. and Spark Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.29% and 78.9% respectively. 0.06% are Central Puerto S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 20.7% are Spark Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11% Spark Energy Inc. -0.64% -2.58% 17.51% 33.74% 18.27% 47.24%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A. has weaker performance than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

Spark Energy Inc. beats Central Puerto S.A. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.