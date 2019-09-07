Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Comparing side by side

Both Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98 PG&E Corporation 19 0.32 N/A -13.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Central Puerto S.A. and PG&E Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Central Puerto S.A. and PG&E Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Central Puerto S.A. and PG&E Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00 PG&E Corporation 1 3 0 2.75

The upside potential is 157.73% for Central Puerto S.A. with average price target of $7.5. Competitively PG&E Corporation has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 47.20%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Central Puerto S.A. is looking more favorable than PG&E Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. shares and 90.1% of PG&E Corporation shares. About 0.06% of Central Puerto S.A.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.21% of PG&E Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11% PG&E Corporation -4.02% -22.36% -16.45% 32.63% -58.05% -23.66%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A. had bullish trend while PG&E Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Central Puerto S.A. beats PG&E Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.