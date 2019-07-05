Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.72 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 40 1.68 N/A 1.76 23.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Central Puerto S.A. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Central Puerto S.A. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Central Puerto S.A.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Central Puerto S.A. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Central Puerto S.A. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Competitively Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has an average target price of $33, with potential downside of -25.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. shares and 53.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares. 0.06% are Central Puerto S.A.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. -10.54% -6.45% -27.98% -22.75% -39.64% -13.26% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.82% 0.8% 11.13% 11.16% 23.74% 14.01%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A. has -13.26% weaker performance while Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has 14.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Central Puerto S.A.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.