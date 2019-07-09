Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Comparing side by side

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.72 CMS Energy Corporation 54 2.39 N/A 2.10 26.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Central Puerto S.A. and CMS Energy Corporation. CMS Energy Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Central Puerto S.A. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Central Puerto S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CMS Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Central Puerto S.A. and CMS Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Central Puerto S.A. and CMS Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 CMS Energy Corporation 0 6 0 2.00

CMS Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $55.83 average price target and a -4.87% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. shares and 95% of CMS Energy Corporation shares. 0.06% are Central Puerto S.A.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of CMS Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. -10.54% -6.45% -27.98% -22.75% -39.64% -13.26% CMS Energy Corporation 2.91% 1.79% 5.82% 11.39% 23.43% 12.49%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A. had bearish trend while CMS Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

CMS Energy Corporation beats Central Puerto S.A. on 10 of the 11 factors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.