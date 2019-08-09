Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) Comparison side by side

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Central Puerto S.A. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Central Puerto S.A. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras are owned by institutional investors at 7.29% and 0.68% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.06% of Central Puerto S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.18% 11.64% 22.43% 3.01% 132.13% 61.57%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A. was less bullish than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.