Central Puerto (CEPU) Hit By JP Morgan Downgrade; GOPHER PROTOCOL (GOPH) Shorts Up By 19.52%

In a an analyst report issued to clients today, JP Morgan lowered shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) to a “Neutral” rating from a “Overweight” rating.

GOPHER PROTOCOL INC (OTCMKTS:GOPH) had an increase of 19.52% in short interest. GOPH’s SI was 1.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.52% from 940,600 shares previously. With 1.35M avg volume, 1 days are for GOPHER PROTOCOL INC (OTCMKTS:GOPH)’s short sellers to cover GOPH’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.26% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.049. About 506,497 shares traded. Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOPH) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public clients in Argentina. The company has market cap of $582.74 million. As of December 31, 2017, the firm owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It has a 0.75 P/E ratio. It also produces steam.

The stock decreased 7.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 1.14M shares traded or 132.30% up from the average. Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) has declined 18.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CEPU News: 12/03/2018 Central Puerto: Power Capacity Expansion and Strong Cash Flow Generation; 14/05/2018 – Central Puerto: Strengthened Portfolio and US$ 545 Million Additional Cash Flow from FONINVEMEM Receivables; 21/03/2018 – Central Puerto Announces the Approval of the Commercial Operation as Combined Cycle of Central Térmica Vuelta de Obligado (779 MW); 28/04/2018 – Central Puerto Files the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 21/03/2018 – Central Puerto Announces the Approval of the Commercial Operation as Combined Cycle of Central Térmica Vuelta de Obligado (779

Gopher Protocol Inc. engages in the process of developing a real-time, heuristic based, mobile technology. The company has market cap of $10.28 million. The Company’s technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015.

