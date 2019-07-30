Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to pay $0.23 on Sep 16, 2019; VIEMED HEALTHCARE (VIEMF) Shorts Up By 13.21%

VIEMED HEALTHCARE INC (OTCMKTS:VIEMF) had an increase of 13.21% in short interest. VIEMF’s SI was 6,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.21% from 5,300 shares previously. With 7,100 avg volume, 1 days are for VIEMED HEALTHCARE INC (OTCMKTS:VIEMF)’s short sellers to cover VIEMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 11,060 shares traded or 80.34% up from the average. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEMF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Central Pacific Financial Corp (NYSE:CPF) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:CPF) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Central Pacific Financial Corp’s current price of $29.02 translates into 0.79% yield. Central Pacific Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 140,340 shares traded or 14.90% up from the average. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has declined 2.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q EPS 48c; 10/05/2018 – JAPAN’S INPEX EXEC: TRIAL OPS OF OFFSHORE CPF FACILITY TO BE COMPLETE BY END-MAY, GAS PRODUCTION TO FOLLOW; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $830.18 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It has a 13.88 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit services and products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

More notable recent Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Central Pacific Financial declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 25.85 million shares or 0.58% less from 26.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,263 are held by Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc. Parkside Comml Bank reported 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 25 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) or 357,028 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.01% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) or 191,644 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 39,100 shares. 53,200 were reported by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 34,490 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 691,700 shares. Bailard invested in 0.03% or 17,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication accumulated 33,375 shares. Northern Trust invested in 492,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,768 shares. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Co owns 304,989 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 72,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $190,420 activity. $51,171 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was bought by Kamitaki Wayne K. The insider MATSUMOTO COLBERT M bought $56,859. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $54,026 was made by FRY EARL E on Friday, June 7. 7,531 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares with value of $224,680 were sold by Dean John C. Shares for $51,171 were bought by CAMP CHRISTINE H H on Friday, June 7. Ota Saedene K bought $99,509 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) on Friday, June 7. 1,700 shares were bought by KURISU DUANE K, worth $48,338.