Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to pay $0.23 on Sep 16, 2019; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Cut Logmein (LOGM) Holding

Central Pacific Financial Corp (NYSE:CPF) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:CPF) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Central Pacific Financial Corp’s current price of $28.26 translates into 0.81% yield. Central Pacific Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 115,968 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has risen 6.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC BOOSTS DIV TO 21C/SHR, WAS 19C, EST. 19C; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q EPS 48c; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 98.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp holds 13,676 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 813,676 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.66. About 349,686 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM)

Since February 15, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $699,719 activity. Ngo Agnes Catherine bought $253,508 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $51,171 was bought by Kamitaki Wayne K. The insider MATSUMOTO COLBERT M bought 2,000 shares worth $56,859. Shares for $54,026 were bought by FRY EARL E on Friday, June 7. 1,800 shares were bought by CAMP CHRISTINE H H, worth $51,171 on Friday, June 7. Dean John C also sold $224,680 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) on Friday, February 15. The insider KURISU DUANE K bought $48,338.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 25.85 million shares or 0.58% less from 26.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 9,725 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested in 0% or 56,541 shares. Piedmont Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,263 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.01% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 191,644 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 781,973 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 28,746 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc accumulated 39,100 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 42,600 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 72,000 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 3,040 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0% or 9,904 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $807.33 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It has a 13.52 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit services and products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Citigroup reported 18,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sirios Capital Lp holds 1.18% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 242,698 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,096 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 398,034 shares. 27,285 were reported by Hap Trading Ltd Liability. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,521 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 130,441 shares. Shufro Rose Company Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested in 0.01% or 82,949 shares. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 9,644 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.08% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4,682 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 4.91 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. LogMeIn has $95 highest and $74 lowest target. $85.67’s average target is 21.24% above currents $70.66 stock price. LogMeIn had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $74 target in Friday, April 12 report. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, February 15 to “Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Hold” on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 16.99 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

