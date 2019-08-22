Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to pay $0.23 on Sep 16, 2019; Innerworkings (INWK) SI Increased By 3.74%

Innerworkings Inc (NASDAQ:INWK) had an increase of 3.74% in short interest. INWK’s SI was 3.48M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.74% from 3.35 million shares previously. With 152,500 avg volume, 23 days are for Innerworkings Inc (NASDAQ:INWK)’s short sellers to cover INWK’s short positions. The SI to Innerworkings Inc’s float is 8.45%. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 148,829 shares traded. InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has declined 58.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.03% the S&P500. Some Historical INWK News: 16/05/2018 – Innerworkings Gets Pabst Brewing Retail Marketng Pact; 11/05/2018 – InnerWorkings Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against InnerWorkings, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 07/05/2018 – InnerWorkings (INWK) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates InnerWorkings, Inc. Following Financial Restatement Announcement; Investors Encouraged To Contact Firm; 29/05/2018 – InnerWorkings: Annual Meeting Postponed, Co in Process of Restating Historical Fincl Statements; 12/03/2018 – INNERWORKINGS INC INWK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.195 BLN TO $1.23 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Pabst Brewing Company Selects lnnerWorkings as its Marketing Execution Partner; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners LLC Exits Position in InnerWorkings; 11/05/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against lnnerWorkings, Inc; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by

Central Pacific Financial Corp (NYSE:CPF) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:CPF) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Central Pacific Financial Corp's current price of $28.31 translates into 0.81% yield. Central Pacific Financial Corp's dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 87,350 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has risen 6.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $924,399 activity. The insider Ngo Agnes Catherine bought $253,508. Yonamine Paul K bought $255,791 worth of stock or 8,627 shares. 1,700 shares were bought by KURISU DUANE K, worth $48,338 on Friday, June 7. On Friday, June 7 Ota Saedene K bought $99,509 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) or 3,500 shares. CAMP CHRISTINE H H bought $51,171 worth of stock. FRY EARL E had bought 1,900 shares worth $54,026. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $51,171 was made by Kamitaki Wayne K on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 25.85 million shares or 0.58% less from 26.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 204,357 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt accumulated 8,422 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York reported 33,375 shares. 21,064 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 16,358 shares. State Street accumulated 1.03M shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 72,000 shares. Bailard Inc accumulated 17,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Menta Ltd holds 0.12% or 9,403 shares in its portfolio. 50,032 were accumulated by Voya Inv Ltd. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 14,912 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Aperio Lc stated it has 17,958 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $808.44 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It has a 13.54 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit services and products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity. Azar Oren B. bought $39,000 worth of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) on Monday, March 11.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $240.81 million. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It currently has negative earnings. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold InnerWorkings, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 6.64% more from 39.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK). Vanguard Gp Inc owns 2.61 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,800 are held by Mackay Shields. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 662,879 shares. Kennedy Cap invested in 1.13M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Invesco has invested 0% in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) for 26,584 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK). Gmt holds 0.17% or 1.41M shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 341,458 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 82,200 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 11,298 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 11,800 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De invested in 0% or 2,134 shares. 53,026 were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag.