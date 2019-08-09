Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to pay $0.23 on Sep 16, 2019; Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Shorts Up By 10.52%

Central Pacific Financial Corp (NYSE:CPF) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:CPF) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Central Pacific Financial Corp’s current price of $28.30 translates into 0.81% yield. Central Pacific Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 103,168 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has risen 6.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 10/05/2018 – VP Martines Gifts 350 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 10/05/2018 – JAPAN’S INPEX EXEC: TRIAL OPS OF OFFSHORE CPF FACILITY TO BE COMPLETE BY END-MAY, GAS PRODUCTION TO FOLLOW

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) had an increase of 10.52% in short interest. CIVB's SI was 132,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.52% from 119,800 shares previously. With 32,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)'s short sellers to cover CIVB's short positions. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 15,219 shares traded. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 8.73% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $334.78 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $808.47 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It has a 13.53 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit services and products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $699,719 activity. 7,531 shares valued at $224,680 were sold by Dean John C on Friday, February 15. 1,900 shares valued at $54,026 were bought by FRY EARL E on Friday, June 7. 8,627 shares were bought by Yonamine Paul K, worth $255,791 on Monday, July 29. On Friday, June 7 MATSUMOTO COLBERT M bought $56,859 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 8,550 shares valued at $253,508 was bought by Ngo Agnes Catherine. 1,900 shares valued at $54,026 were bought by Rose Crystal on Friday, June 7. Shares for $51,171 were bought by CAMP CHRISTINE H H.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 25.85 million shares or 0.58% less from 26.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 129,719 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Trust accumulated 64 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 130,444 shares. Hsbc Public Limited has 74,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset reported 104,847 shares. Polaris Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.13% or 104,783 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research stated it has 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Aperio Group Lc reported 17,958 shares stake. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn invested in 51 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 8,422 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 43,698 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 11,904 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication owns 12,606 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 19,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

