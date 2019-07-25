Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 3.94 N/A 2.04 14.08 Western Alliance Bancorporation 44 5.01 N/A 4.33 10.31

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Western Alliance Bancorporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.5% 1.1% Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.8% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1.57 beta which is 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Western Alliance Bancorporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation on the other hand boasts of a $59 average target price and a 21.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Western Alliance Bancorporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Pacific Financial Corp. -2.35% -2.55% -2.95% 3.58% -2.45% 17.74% Western Alliance Bancorporation -4.98% 1.38% -1.91% -7.93% -27.35% 13.17%

For the past year Central Pacific Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Western Alliance Bancorporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Central Pacific Financial Corp.