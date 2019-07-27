Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 3.80 N/A 2.04 14.08 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 29 4.04 N/A 2.27 13.11

Demonstrates Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.5% 1.1% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has a 1.23 beta and it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.52% for Central Pacific Financial Corp. with average target price of $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Pacific Financial Corp. -2.35% -2.55% -2.95% 3.58% -2.45% 17.74% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. -2.07% 3.15% -2.52% -0.27% -27.62% 16.85%

For the past year Central Pacific Financial Corp. was more bullish than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial Corp. beats Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.