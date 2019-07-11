Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Forms $29.87 Double Top; MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. SWE (MICCF) Shorts Decreased By 4.43%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) formed double top with $30.77 target or 3.00% above today’s $29.87 share price. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) has $855.16M valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 1,298 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has declined 2.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC BOOSTS DIV TO 21C/SHR, WAS 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q EPS 48c; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 10/05/2018 – JAPAN’S INPEX EXEC: TRIAL OPS OF OFFSHORE CPF FACILITY TO BE COMPLETE BY END-MAY, GAS PRODUCTION TO FOLLOW; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. SWE (OTCMKTS:MICCF) had a decrease of 4.43% in short interest. MICCF’s SI was 593,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.43% from 620,600 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1483 days are for MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. SWE (OTCMKTS:MICCF)’s short sellers to cover MICCF’s short positions. It closed at $57.22 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $190,420 activity. The insider Kamitaki Wayne K bought 1,800 shares worth $51,171. $56,859 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares were bought by MATSUMOTO COLBERT M. The insider KURISU DUANE K bought $48,338. Rose Crystal bought 1,900 shares worth $54,026. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $99,509 was bought by Ota Saedene K. On Friday, June 7 the insider FRY EARL E bought $54,026. 1,800 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares with value of $51,171 were bought by CAMP CHRISTINE H H.

Analysts await Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CPF’s profit will be $14.60M for 14.64 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Central Pacific Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 25.85 million shares or 0.58% less from 26.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.45% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). 40,567 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com has 17,958 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 53,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 43,698 shares. Moreover, Polaris Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 104,783 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 11,904 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 50,032 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 56,541 were reported by Prudential Fin. 41,730 are held by Kbc Gp Nv. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 17,710 shares. 10,800 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Pnc Group owns 0% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 553 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 21,064 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 116 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Millicom International Cellular S.A., a telecommunications and media company, provides digital lifestyle services in Central America, South America, Latin America, and Africa. The company has market cap of $5.87 billion. The firm offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, data, digital, and pre and post-paid contract services; and home services comprising fixed-line telephony, high-speed broadband, pay TV, and direct to home services; and B2B services consisting of voice, SMS, and data services, as well as fixed-line telephony, high-speed broadband, and managed services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides mobile and fixed connectivity, as well as M2M, cloud services, and data centers; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance for critical needs.