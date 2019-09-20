Central Pac Finl (CPF) Shareholder Spark Investment Management Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined; As Fmc (FMC) Market Value Rose, Sasco Capital Decreased by $681,420 Its Position

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (CPF) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.37% . The hedge fund held 90,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, down from 101,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Central Pac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $826.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 102,936 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has risen 6.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC BOOSTS DIV TO 21C/SHR, WAS 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 10/05/2018 – JAPAN’S INPEX EXEC: TRIAL OPS OF OFFSHORE CPF FACILITY TO BE COMPLETE BY END-MAY, GAS PRODUCTION TO FOLLOW

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 8,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 377,768 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.34M, down from 386,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 672,984 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES

Analysts await Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CPF’s profit will be $14.28M for 14.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Central Pacific Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Central Pacific Financial declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Central Pacific Financial Corp. Appoints Paul K. Yonamine Chairman And CEO – PR Newswire” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $924,399 activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider Ngo Agnes Catherine bought $253,508. $54,026 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was bought by FRY EARL E on Friday, June 7. Ota Saedene K bought $99,509 worth of stock or 3,500 shares. The insider MATSUMOTO COLBERT M bought $56,859. Yonamine Paul K bought 8,627 shares worth $255,791. CAMP CHRISTINE H H bought $51,171 worth of stock or 1,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CPF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.28 million shares or 2.22% less from 25.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Co reported 178,607 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors reported 9,754 shares. Smith Asset Grp Incorporated Lp has 3,040 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 23,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Seizert Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.11% or 77,906 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 215,597 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na owns 514 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polaris Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Granite Invest Prns stated it has 462,525 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 77,776 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 11,904 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 17,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10,100 shares to 94,500 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 31,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 12,000 shares. Regions Finance Corp holds 0.01% or 5,875 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 1,014 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 78,431 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,203 shares. 58,497 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 0.06% or 112,980 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 35 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 14,444 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% stake. Citigroup has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 466,896 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 351,026 shares. 36,457 are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 245,808 shares to 836,046 shares, valued at $28.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Company Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 379,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 905,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FMC Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Livent Joins Forces with E3 Metals to Develop Lithium Extraction Process | – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $103.78M for 28.25 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.