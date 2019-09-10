Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Holder Cqs Cayman LP Upped Position; Tompkins Financial Has Cut Its Walmart Com (WMT) Stake by $337,032

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 165,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The hedge fund held 819,649 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06M, up from 654,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 212,996 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 4.96 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS WILL KEEP GROWING CURRENT CASH-AND-CARRY WHOLESALE BUSINESS IN INDIA; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS CAN CONTINUE SHARE BUYBACK AND MAINTAIN A GOOD CREDIT PROFILE; 30/04/2018 – Walmart seeks to invest in cybersecurity startups in Israel, sources say; 13/05/2018 – Walmart places $16bn bet on India’s Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart sees Flipkart as key to atone for missteps in China; 08/03/2018 – WALMART ASSOCIATES IN CALIFORNIA TO GET $34M IN CASH BONUSES; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ OPENING VETERINARY SERVICES CLINICS IN WALMART LOCATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of MSBAM 2014-C17

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG) by 4,211 shares to 118,567 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mngmt Co owns 164,194 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 82,855 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.73% or 58,576 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.57% or 65,462 shares. Sterling Investment Management Inc stated it has 21,784 shares. Dillon Associate Inc owns 0.28% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 8,840 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,669 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 3,433 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,895 shares. 52,983 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt L P. Moreover, Farmers Natl Bank has 0.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gyroscope Capital Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 17,229 are owned by 1St Source Comml Bank. 361,817 were accumulated by Westend Advsr Lc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.48% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 276,398 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 26.93 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

