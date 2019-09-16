Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Market Value Rose While Portolan Capital Management Lowered Holding by $2.15 Million; Sands Capital Management Holds Holding in Yandex N V (YNDX)

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 281,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.84M, up from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38B market cap company. It closed at $37.88 lastly. It is down 9.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) by 45.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 89,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The hedge fund held 105,180 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, down from 194,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 79,066 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET BUYS BELL NURSERY; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 285,805 shares to 10.22M shares, valued at $652.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 25,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,085 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 217,869 shares to 535,152 shares, valued at $29.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 385,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $9.96 million for 39.37 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.75% negative EPS growth.