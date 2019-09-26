Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)

As Food – Major Diversified companies, Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet Company 27 0.70 N/A 1.65 18.42 Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation 27 0.72 N/A 0.96 28.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Central Garden & Pet Company and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Central Garden & Pet Company. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Central Garden & Pet Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Central Garden & Pet Company and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet Company 0.00% 10.5% 5.1% Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.13 beta indicates that Central Garden & Pet Company is 113.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

Central Garden & Pet Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation are 1.7 and 0.8 respectively. Central Garden & Pet Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Central Garden & Pet Company and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet Company 0 0 0 0.00 Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 10.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Central Garden & Pet Company and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.8% respectively. Insiders held 14.5% of Central Garden & Pet Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Garden & Pet Company 1.91% 6.45% 11.4% -22.7% -28.84% -11.81% Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation 0.15% 3.01% 0.74% 37.92% 50.75% 74.47%

For the past year Central Garden & Pet Company has -11.81% weaker performance while Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has 74.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation.

PilgrimÂ’s Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers fresh chicken products comprising pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (non-frozen) whole chickens, prepackaged case-ready chicken, whole cut-up chickens, and selected chicken parts. The company also provides prepared chicken products, including portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts. The company sells its products to foodservice market, including chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market customers comprising grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. In addition, it exports chicken products to Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and other countries. PilgrimÂ’s Pride Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. PilgrimÂ’s Pride Corporation is a subsidiary of JBS S.A.