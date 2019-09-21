Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) and Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR), both competing one another are Agricultural Chemicals companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet Company 25 0.66 N/A 1.72 16.05 Nutrien Ltd. 52 1.53 N/A 5.88 9.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nutrien Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Central Garden & Pet Company. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Central Garden & Pet Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nutrien Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Central Garden & Pet Company and Nutrien Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet Company 0.00% 0% 0% Nutrien Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Central Garden & Pet Company and Nutrien Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet Company 0 0 1 3.00 Nutrien Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Central Garden & Pet Company has a 37.83% upside potential and an average target price of $36.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Central Garden & Pet Company and Nutrien Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 92.18% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.49% of Central Garden & Pet Company’s shares. Competitively, Nutrien Ltd. has 54.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Garden & Pet Company 1.47% 6.78% 11.22% -22.42% -30.55% -11.84% Nutrien Ltd. 5.67% 1.86% 2.18% 5.3% 2.95% 16.62%

For the past year Central Garden & Pet Company had bearish trend while Nutrien Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nutrien Ltd. beats Central Garden & Pet Company on 6 of the 8 factors.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents. Its retail network provides a range of products and services, including micronutrient products, nutritionals, and biologicals; seed solutions; crop protection products and advisory services; application services for the nutrients and crop protection products; and financial credit services. Nutrien Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.