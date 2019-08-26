Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA), both competing one another are Agricultural Chemicals companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet Company 25 0.58 N/A 1.72 16.05 Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 5 34.51 N/A -3.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Central Garden & Pet Company and Arcadia Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Central Garden & Pet Company and Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet Company 0.00% 0% 0% Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -179.4% -59.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Company and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet Company 0 0 1 3.00 Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 57.83% for Central Garden & Pet Company with consensus target price of $36. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 209.12% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcadia Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Central Garden & Pet Company as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Central Garden & Pet Company and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.18% and 3.1%. Insiders owned 5.49% of Central Garden & Pet Company shares. Competitively, 33.31% are Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Garden & Pet Company 1.47% 6.78% 11.22% -22.42% -30.55% -11.84% Arcadia Biosciences Inc. -20.94% -30.03% -63.32% -39.5% -66.07% -30.91%

For the past year Central Garden & Pet Company has stronger performance than Arcadia Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Central Garden & Pet Company beats Arcadia Biosciences Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology trait company, develops traits that enhance food, feed, and fiber crops worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural yield traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and heat tolerance traits, as well as yield and agronomic trait stacks primarily for food crops, such as corn, rice, wheat, and soybean. It also provides agricultural product quality traits comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of nutritional supplements, medical foods, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising resistant starch and wheat whole grain flour quality grains programs, as well as post harvest quality program for tomatoes. Its traits are used to enhance crop yields by enabling plants to manage environmental and nutrient stresses, as well as enhance the quality and value of agricultural products. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. primarily has collaborations with Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Ltd.; Vilmorin & Cie; Bioceres S.A.; and Dow AgroSciences LLC for the development and commercialization of its traits in various crops and consumer products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.