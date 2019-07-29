Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) EPS Estimated At $0.86; Pentair PLC. Ordinary Share (PNR) Shorts Lowered By 6.98%

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report $0.86 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 8.86% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. CENTA’s profit would be $51.33M giving it 7.90 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Central Garden & Pet Company’s analysts see 19.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 58,090 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board

Pentair PLC. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) had a decrease of 6.98% in short interest. PNR’s SI was 2.83M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.98% from 3.04M shares previously. With 1.31 million avg volume, 2 days are for Pentair PLC. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR)’s short sellers to cover PNR’s short positions. The SI to Pentair PLC. Ordinary Share’s float is 1.64%. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 97,570 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Details Executive Appointments Following NVent Separatio; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets products for the pet, and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pet and Garden. It has a 15.84 P/E ratio. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $422,748 activity. Frykman Karl R. sold 10,241 shares worth $422,748.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.55 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Water and Electrical. It has a 18.33 P/E ratio. The Water segment designs, makes, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

Among 3 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pentair had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4000 target. The stock of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 26.

