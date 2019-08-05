Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) is a company in the Agricultural Chemicals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Central Garden & Pet Company has 92.18% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 47.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. 5.49% of Central Garden & Pet Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.42% of all Agricultural Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Central Garden & Pet Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 71.49% 16.84% 3.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Central Garden & Pet Company and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet Company N/A 27 16.05 Industry Average 250.30M 350.12M 17.95

Central Garden & Pet Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Central Garden & Pet Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Central Garden & Pet Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet Company 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 2.00 2.59

$36 is the consensus price target of Central Garden & Pet Company, with a potential upside of 67.60%. As a group, Agricultural Chemicals companies have a potential upside of -4.33%. Based on the results shown earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that Central Garden & Pet Company’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Central Garden & Pet Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Garden & Pet Company 1.47% 6.78% 11.22% -22.42% -30.55% -11.84% Industry Average 5.16% 8.28% 12.05% 38.43% 22.36% 54.28%

For the past year Central Garden & Pet Company had bearish trend while Central Garden & Pet Company’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

Central Garden & Pet Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet Company’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Central Garden & Pet Company.